Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lessened by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $470.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $376.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

