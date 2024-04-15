iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,139 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

