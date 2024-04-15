Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.03. 267,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,590. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

