Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 208,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,639. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of -134.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

