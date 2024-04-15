Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 6.7% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGV traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $115.09. 52,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,481. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $119.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

