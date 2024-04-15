Marmo Financial Group LLC Takes $16.56 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 12.6% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock remained flat at $180.33 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $127.47 and a 1-year high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

