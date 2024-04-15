Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 135,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 211,965 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.89. 36,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

