Grove Bank & Trust Sells 790 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $60.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.