London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.55. 6,771,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,286,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.