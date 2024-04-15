Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 1,437 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.38 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

