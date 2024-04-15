London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 6,593 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Kellanova accounts for approximately 2.0% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Kellanova worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kellanova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,470,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,075,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,266,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,259,308 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

