London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 64,223 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 3.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 413,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.09. 4,583,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,615,260. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

