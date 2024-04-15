PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading 1.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PACCAR traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $119.45. 387,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,262,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.16.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
