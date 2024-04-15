Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,077. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
