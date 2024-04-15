Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,077. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.