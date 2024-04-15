Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 373,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,239. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

