Sierra Capital LLC Has $951,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.59. 9,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,146. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $112.94. The company has a market cap of $810.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

