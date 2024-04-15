Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in March

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 897,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $4,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,273,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,473,313.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cricut by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Cricut stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 222,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,221. Cricut has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.67 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
