Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $416.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,317. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.92 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

