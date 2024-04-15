Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,518 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $568,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.18 on Monday, hitting $1,080.67. 66,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,089.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,004.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

