Short Interest in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Expands By 9.5%

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 14,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of GEN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.80 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 47.34%. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gen Digital by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Gen Digital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

