iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,569. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

