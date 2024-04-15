Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.88. 35,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.