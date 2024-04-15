Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.56. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

