Ethereum (ETH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22.18 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,141.49 or 0.04879746 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $377.20 billion and approximately $22.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00056983 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00019791 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008360 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011544 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012864 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003447 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,069,476 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
