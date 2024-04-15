Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $10.70 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $10.70 or 0.00016621 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $195.28 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,520.73 or 1.00221404 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012534 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.73172816 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,737,910.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

