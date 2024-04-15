Sierra Capital LLC Buys 4,213 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after buying an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 924,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,764. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

