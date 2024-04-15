Sierra Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,301 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $518 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

