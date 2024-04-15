Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. 815,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

