Sierra Capital LLC Buys 4,698 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.37. 4,338,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136,494. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

