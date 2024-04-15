Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 4.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.12% of Ecolab worth $69,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $221.19. 238,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,418. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

