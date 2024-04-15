Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 7,393 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. 1,148,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

