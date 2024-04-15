Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $176.10. 359,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day moving average is $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

