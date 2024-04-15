Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Stephen Phillip Larke Sells 50,000 Shares

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$408,445.00.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

TSE:HWX traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 289,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,455. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.93. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.8199419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.13.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

