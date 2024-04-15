Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW traded down $17.45 on Monday, reaching $751.26. The stock had a trading volume of 343,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $770.27 and a 200 day moving average of $697.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.22.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

