Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 52,167 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP remained flat at $161.98 on Monday. 2,631,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,778. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

