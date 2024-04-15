iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.44. 773,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,982. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

