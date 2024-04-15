Drake & Associates LLC Buys New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after buying an additional 700,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after buying an additional 543,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 292,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,803. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

