215,469 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 7.5% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.54. 933,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.