Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YCG LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,392,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 83.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,015,000 after acquiring an additional 857,878 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

CP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.24. 149,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,953. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

