Snap-on’s (SNA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Get Snap-on alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $291.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $238.90 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.