London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,622 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,980,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,304,000 after purchasing an additional 506,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 218,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.