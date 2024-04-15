Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New $11.22 Million Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.0% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,625. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.