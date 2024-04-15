Lam Group Inc. Invests $29,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. 63,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,769. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

