Lam Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VWOB traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,239. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.