Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Trimmed by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI remained flat at $40.51 during midday trading on Monday. 28,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.