Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.05. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 257,222 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $718.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

