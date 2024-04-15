OncoCyte’s (OCX) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OCX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. 50,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,068. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

In related news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

