London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 67,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,980,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 264,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNM stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,801 shares. The firm has a market cap of $560.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

