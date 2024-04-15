London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Makes New $10.36 Million Investment in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 788,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of KLG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 353,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.