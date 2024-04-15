Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 1.7% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $555.01. The company had a trading volume of 218,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,087. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

